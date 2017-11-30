Motto Mortgage Awards Program Announced

Motto Mortgage now includes a prestigious and meaningful program that celebrates members of the Motto Mortgage network, the company has announced. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and high productivity.

“As we begin our second year as a national mortgage brokerage franchisor, we want to celebrate outstanding achievements within the Motto Mortgage network,” said Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “Our franchisees and loan originators play pivotal roles in growing the Motto Mortgage brand and we wanted to formally commemorate their unwavering dedication and talents. Motto Mortgage offices are led and staffed by some of the sharpest minds in the industry and it’s important to acknowledge it.”

The program aims to honor Motto Mortgage loan originators, brokers and offices by shining a spotlight on their accomplishments and professionalism. The cumulative impact is a stronger, more visible network and even further constructive disruption of the industry. Two types of awards are featured in the program: Club Awards and Special Awards, and the inaugural celebration of award winners will be held in early 2018.

Content Square 1.

Club Awards will recognize loan originators and brokerages based on transactions and volume in a given year. Loan Originator Club Awards, including Ground Breaker, Game Changer, Trail Blazer and Rain Maker, will recognize the preparation, effort, performance and commitment required to succeed in the mortgage brokerage business.

Office Club Awards honor the strong leadership that creates an environment in which loan originators are able to achieve high-level results. The Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 awards will recognize leaders who provide a foundation for the greater success of their Motto Mortgage franchises. Office Club Awards will be awarded to leaders based upon the total volume of loans originated in their individual offices.

Special Awards will recognize the Motto Mortgage network’s elite producers, most dynamic offices and most respected leaders. Special Awards include Top Loan Originator and Office rankings.

Content Square 2.

A Motto Mortgage franchise near a real estate brokerage means homebuyers can work with a real estate agent to find a home and with a Motto Mortgage loan originator to secure financing in offices at one location. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit mottomortgage.com.