Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Arkansas

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate LLC has added Metro Marketing Realty in Fayetteville, Ark., to its franchise network, entering the state, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey, led by Marion Aust, will serve Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville, Springdale, Roger, Bentonville and Bella Vista.

“When we first met with the team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we immediately connected with their core values, as they authentically aligned with our company’s dedication to supporting our own people and the broader community,” says Aust. “The natural trust that the brand name inspires reinforces the primary quality for which we are known. It’s an all-around win, and I am excited to bring my team of real estate professionals and customers along this journey with me.”



“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey serves an area for those looking to balance modern city life with a rural area known for its inviting Southern hospitality,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Marion Aust’s deep-rooted connections to the region’s lifestyle makes her team a top-tier resource, and we are pleased to welcome her team to our national network.”

