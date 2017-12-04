Weichert Commercial Brokerage VP Completes $4.5 Million in Transactions

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc.’s Vice President Karen Anderson has completed five commercial transactions totaling $4.5 million, the company recently announced. The transactions, in Union, Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey, totaled 40,000 square feet.

“We are proud to celebrate Karen’s role in the successful growth of our company with these notable transactions,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. “Her extensive knowledge of investment real estate in the commercial field, as well as her excellent communication skills, continue to bring her extraordinary success in sales.”

The transactions include a 15-year medical lease, two office condominiums and two office buildings. One property, an 18,900 square-foot building in Holmdel, will be renovated and used as a corporate headquarters for a company relocating from Matawan. Another building, located in Plainfield, was purchased by an entity representing a religious institution and will be used for training and counseling. All properties are located in either a downtown area or in an area served by major roadways.

