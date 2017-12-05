5 Reasons Your Home is Overflowing

Clearing out clutter is key to staging a home for sale, and it’s the best way to make a room look more organized and spacious. Bottles, cans and other items that pile up can make a cabinet or shelf look crowded. Getting rid of some of these items can be a small step toward a more appealing home. Here are some items you can cut down on:

1. Cleaning Supplies

The cabinet under the sink is a gathering space for polishes, waxes, cleaners and tools that are collecting dust. Get rid of anything you don’t use, and be sure to dispose of chemical-based cleaners safely. You know that dusting tool you bought because an infomercial made it seem like a miracle cleaning product? If it’s in the back of your cabinet, forgotten and neglected, toss it. After you’ve thrown out the excess items, clean out the cabinet itself and organize the remaining contents.

2. Grooming Products

How many lotions and gels does one household need? All bathrooms seem to have dozens of bottles that haven’t been opened in years. Go through everything and throw out what you don’t use on a regular basis. Also, throw out old makeup and bottles that are nearly empty. Clean the items you are keeping and place them neatly in your medicine cabinet.

3. Medicines

This is actually important for reasons other than staging a home. Unneeded prescriptions can be dangerous, and out of date medications often lose their effectiveness. Disposing of medications safely is of vital importance. Many towns have “take-back” programs that collect unused medicines. If that’s not an option, the FDA recommends mixing medicines with dirt, kitty litter or coffee grounds and placing the mixture in a sealed plastic bag before throwing it in the garbage. Also, scratch out personal information on bottle labels.

4. Mugs

All those coffee and tea mugs you’ve collected over the years can make your kitchen cabinets seem messy. Get rid of the mugs you don’t need—have a yard sale or donate them to a thrift store or local senior center.

5. Magazines

Let’s face it, you’re never going to read those 10-year-old copies of National Geographic or Sports Illustrated. A few magazines that are well displayed on a coffee table can be a nice touch, but if you have back issues of your favorite periodicals piled up, it’s time to get rid of them. The news in them is old anyway.