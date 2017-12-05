Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Acquires Attorneys Title

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty has acquired North Carolina-based Attorneys Title, the company recently announced. The acquisitions adds expertise, resources and a seamless customer experience to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty. Attorneys Title President Kimberly Rosenberg and Vice President of Operations Bryan Rosenberg will continue on in their respective roles.

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of companies is committed to redefining home-buying, home-selling, and homeownership by integrating all the elements of the real estate transaction into a seamless experience,” says Tommy Camp, president and CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of companies. “The merger of Attorneys Title into our organization reinforces and strengthens this commitment and our ability to provide the highest level of service to our clients and sales associates.”

“The longstanding commitment by Attorneys Title to our customers and our employees will not change,” says Kimberly Rosenberg. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty and Attorneys Title have a shared vision of providing superior customer service. In Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty we have found a business partner with an impeccable reputation and one that provides us with exciting opportunities for growth as we continue to serve the needs of our new and existing clients.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



