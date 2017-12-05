News Corp Launches News IQ

News Corp has launched launch of News IQ, a new advertising platform with an audience of over 140 million in the U.S., the company recently announced. This marks the first time that News Corp has integrated all of its collective first-party data, premium media properties and data science tools into one unified advertising solution. News IQ will give brands a new way of reaching News Corp’s sophisticated audiences in a safe, trusted environment to achieve precise and measurable results, according to the announcement.

At launch, News IQ is working with a premier and diverse group of partners, including Douglas Elliman, Seabourn Cruise Line, Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX), and the Dentsu Aegis Network, among others. News IQ will leverage the first-party data of some of the launch partners, including a top luxury retailer in collaboration with Mastercard Ad Intelligence, to create bespoke marketing and advertising solutions.

“In a world of fake news and fraudulent metrics, News IQ offers advertisers a clear solution: quality audience, quality data, and quality environments,” says Jesse Angelo, chief of Digital Advertising Solutions for News Corp. “And that translates into three layers of brand safety for every campaign, protection from fraud, and the ability to effectively reach premium audiences at scale with precision inside a trusted and transparent ecosystem.”

News Corp’s premium properties have a rich history of informing, inspiring, entertaining and helping people in every life stage through a suite of trusted brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, realtor.com®, MarketWatch, New York Post and HarperCollins Publishers, among others. News IQ will unlock exclusive, first-party data to offer new insights on a large scale from an audience comprised of top business leaders, entrepreneurs, in-market homebuyers, high-net worth individuals, luxury shoppers, millennial cord-cutters and more. News IQ will also be able to combine advertisers’ first-party data with News Corp data to help build bespoke segments.

“Brands are becoming more sophisticated about digital advertising,” says Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp. “They are tired of their ads showing up next to vile and vacuous content, and fed up with mad and manipulated metrics. Now, we are offering News Corp’s suite of superior brands to advertisers, along with a wealth of reliable—not risible—data that will help them target the customers they cherish.”

“What distinguishes News IQ from various competitors is our ability to leverage News Corp’s global resources to pair its world class custom content solutions with both consumer insights and scalable audiences in one end-to-end solution,” Angelo says. “This isn’t about blasting consumers with ads they don’t care about, but intelligently engaging consumers and driving real results for our partners.”

“We are excited to partner with News IQ as their approach to brand safety, transparency and audience building is very much aligned with our core values,” says Art Muldoon, co-CEO of Amnet US, the programmatic expert agency of Dentsu Aegis Network. “This is a platform that will not only simplify the supply chain, but offer greater precision and scale in a trusted environment, which advertisers expect.”

News IQ will complement the video ad platform and emotional targeting capabilities of News Corp’s Unruly in order to provide an even broader suite of solutions to advertisers.



