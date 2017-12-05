Realty Executives Brokerage Opens in London, Ontario

Realty Executives has opened another brokerage in Canada, in London, Ontario, the company recently announced. The new Realty Executives Allegiance Ltd. will be led by Richard Miller, broker of record and owner.

“We are excited to ignite the London market with our entrepreneurial approach focused on providing the highest level of expertise and service to our customers, supported by ongoing training, state-of-the-art technology tools and a brand legacy that’s been building for over 50 years,” says Miller.

“We are excited to establish our strong presence in the London market,” says Scott Gilmour, president of Realty Executives Regional for Ontario and the Atlantic Provinces of Canada. “Opening Realty Executives Allegiance Ltd. in London, as well as creating our new merged Realty Executives Castle Alliance Ltd. in Sault Ste. Marie, and opening our 3,000-square-foot Executive Success Education Centre, allows Realty Executives to attract, train and provide more opportunities for agents throughout the region.”

Realty Executives has been acquiring brokerages and franchisors across Canada, and is expected to grow to 25,000-30,000 agents within the next few years, according to an announcement on the opening.



For more information, please visit www.RealtyExecutives.com.



