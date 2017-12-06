Apartment List to Power Apartment Community Listings on Realtor.comÂ®

Apartment List has been chosen to power apartment community listings on realtor.comÂ® and Doorsteps.com, News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc., operator of both websites, recently announced. The Apartment List rental inventory will begin appearing on realtor.com and Doorsteps.com in January 2018.

The Apartment List platform will complement realtor.com’s rich rental listings content derived from relationships with agents, brokers, landlords and residential property managers.Â Apartment List hosts 5 million visits each month in over 40 cities nationwide.

“AtÂ realtor.com, our mission is to make the home journey simple, efficient and enjoyable,” says Ryan O’Hara, CEO of Move, Inc. “As we evaluated potential rental partners, Apartment List stood out among a crowded field of competitors. Apartment List is changing how people search for apartments by offering a highly customized experience that is built on renters’ personal priorities. It’s this type of innovation that aligns with our philosophy and makes Apartment List the right rentals partner for the experience we are striving to deliver across our platforms.”

“We are thrilled to be selected asÂ realtor.com’s exclusive partner for apartment community listings, bringing more than 3.5 million rental units to their substantial audience,” saysÂ John Kobs, CEO and co-founder of Apartment List. “Through this partnership, we’re bringing together two leading digital marketplaces to simplify the rental process for millions of families in the U.S. in search of their next home.”

Realtor.com andÂ Doorsteps.comÂ attract more than 5 million unique visitorsÂ each month in search of rental opportunities, resulting in 120Â million monthly page views.



For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



