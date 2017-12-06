Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Celebrates Schaumburg Office Opening

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group held a grand opening event and ribbon cutting celebration for its new Schaumburg, Ill., office in November, the company recently announced. The office, led by Managing Broker Suzette Brien, is located at 1091 S. Roselle Rd.

“Schaumburg and the surrounding communities represent a growing market for our company,” says Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “Our Schaumburg team is thriving and achieved a 20 percent sales volume increase from 2016 to 2017.* The new office location will make it even easier for our agents to serve their clients throughout this important area.”



“My agents are extremely excited about the new space,” says Brien. “They love the increased visibility and foot traffic that being in a thriving retail center offers.”

The 3,300-square-foot office is bright, with a pleasing gray and brilliant white color palette and vibrant cabernet accent wall. In addition to the reception area with seating, the office has two conference rooms, each with a flat screen TV, two quiet rooms, an agent resource area, a generous desk area and kitchen. Located in a prominent high traffic retail center, the office is close to the expressway and has ample parking.

*MRED MLS, closed transactions in Schaumburg, attached and detached, 1/1/2017-10/26/2017 compared to 1/1/2016-10/26/2016



For more information, please visit www.KoenigRubloff.com.



