Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Debuts ‘Get Noticed’ Ad Campaign

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has debuted an ad campaign, “Get Noticed,” the company recently announced. The campaign was created to communicate to consumers the firm’s world-class marketing initiatives and how they will benefit sellers by moving their properties from “listed” to “sold.” In addition to the comprehensive ads running online and in print, the firm’s brokers are able to utilize the stunning visuals and customize them for their own marketing, expanding the campaign’s reach.

The first image in the series features a collection of similar vivid Blue Morpho butterflies with one Monarch in the midst and the words “Get Noticed.” Additional images will include a woman with a cabernet umbrella in a sea of black ones and a white swan surrounded by ducks.

The campaign is the brainchild of Michael Pierson, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group.

“The idea behind the campaign was to create striking visuals with short messaging that quickly and simply communicate how our comprehensive suite of marketing programs, tools and online and offline advertising initiatives will benefit our sellers,” says Pierson. “Combining our broker’s local market expertise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global marketing platform ensures that we can provide high-level exposure for all types of listings at the local, regional and global level.”



