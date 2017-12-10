For Your Holiday List: 4 Great Ways to Treat Yourself

‘Tis the season! A time of reflection, thanksgiving, connecting with family—and refreshing after a busy year.

For real estate professionals, the holidays are an ideal time to thank buyers and sellers for their business and support. It’s also important to reward yourself for a job well done— and here are four great ways to do it.

A Big Event

I have long encouraged real estate professionals to attend some sort of industry event—at least once, if not regularly. You truly don’t know what you’re missing until you experience an energized real estate gathering for yourself.

Take the RE/MAX R4 Convention, for example. There’s something for everyone, no matter your niche or interests. You can find education on virtually any aspect of real estate, discover your motivation and network to your heart’s content. More than anything, there’s an undeniable energy to events like this that can add a new spark and recharge your career.

And to think…just one idea, one connection or one lead could set you on a completely different course in your career—or, at the very least, cover the cost of attending.

A Breather

Taking a time-out is something that comes naturally to some more than others. The stress of what’s often a seven-day-a-week profession can take its toll on one’s health, relationships and business. It’s important not to burn out. Simply stepping back and fully unplugging for a few days (or more) can work wonders.

Whether it’s a full-on vacation or a few days at home, turn off the computer, ditch the phone and engage in activities with people outside your work sphere. Doing this enables you to rediscover your passions, appreciate loved ones and friends, and enjoy a fresh perspective on your business when you return.

Something New

In the law of life, one thing’s for certain: Repeating the same routine day after day yields the same results. Whether you’re a top producer or striving to become one, breaking into the next production level requires breaking habits and trying something different.

In need of ideas? Here are a few to get you started: Explore a new area of business (new construction, luxury, commercial or global properties), join a team, start a blog, commit to more engaging and meaningful social media posts, record a series of podcasts, join a local real estate board, create and post a video highlighting your business, or up your PR game by reaching out to news outlets with story ideas or your industry expertise.

The trick with any new idea is to stick with it. The greater the commitment, the greater the impact.

A Nice Upgrade

Treat yourself. It is the holidays, after all. What is that one thing you’ve always had your heart set on? Maybe a new iPhone. An office renovation. Additional support staff. A wardrobe upgrade. New computer, perhaps? Go for it! Just remember to keep it realistic and in your budget.

On behalf of the RE/MAX network, happy holidays and all the best in 2018.

Geoff Lewis is president of RE/MAX, LLC.



