Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in Florida

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest Florida brokerage, Lakeland-based Olive Branch Realty, to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Olive Branch, led by broker/owner Debra Haskell, will serve Central Florida, including Lakeland, Winter Haven, Bartow, Brandon, Plant City, Lithia, Mulberry and Lake Wales.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate culture is a natural fit with ours, and I was inspired that it is one of the few real estate companies with a female CEO who sets such a strong, positive example,” says Haskell. “That forward-thinking energy, along with the technology and other tools the company provides, will enable my team to help current and future clients while fostering lasting and meaningful relationships.”



“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Olive Branch embraces a relationship-based business strategy and a lifestyle-centric focus to support the dynamic mix of small towns and major cities in the Central Florida communities it serves,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Debra Haskell and her team are committed to helping homebuyers build connections and a true sense of home, which aligns perfectly with the brand and our core values.”



