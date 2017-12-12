FHA to Cease Insuring Mortgages With PACE Loans

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is ceasing to insure mortgages on homes participating in the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently announced. Through the program, homeowners can finance energy-efficient home improvements, repaid through an assessment on their property tax bill.

According to HUD, the change is an effort to guard the FHA’s Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund (MMIF), as well as homeowners and property owners.

“FHA can no longer tolerate putting taxpayers at risk by allowing obligations like these to be placed ahead of the mortgage itself in the event of a default,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a statement. “Assessments such as these are potentially dangerous for our Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund and may have serious consequences on a consumer’s ability to repay, or when they attempt to refinance their mortgage or sell their home.”

Content Square 1.

HUD announced the change in a letter to mortgagees. View the letter.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) applauded the change.

“MBA applauds HUD’s announcement and fully supports these reforms,” said David H. Stevens, president and CEO of the MBA, in a statement. “PACE liens pose a real danger to secured lenders and to the MMI Fund because they erode the underlying collateral due to their priority lien position in the event of default. HUD’s actions…will help protect taxpayers and the FHA insurance fund, and will align FHA policy with that of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Content Square 2.

“However, consumers should still be very wary of these dangerous loans, which are not yet subject to important federal consumer protection laws,” Stevens said. “In addition, consumers need to understand that PACE loans can significantly hinder their ability to later sell their house.”

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) addressed, also, the dangers of financing through PACE in a recent issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)



Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.