Long & Foster Co-Founder Honored by Washington Business Journal

Long & Foster Real Estate Co-Founder P. Wesley “Wes” Foster, Jr., has been honored with the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington Business Journal, Long & Foster recently announced. The award, presented at the Journal’s annual CEO of the Year and C-Suite Awards event, recognizes Foster’s contributions to the real estate industry.

In advance of the awards, the Journal interviewed Foster at the company’s headquarters, publishing an article, “Why Wes Foster Won’t Slow Down,” and video. Both chronicle Foster’s 50-plus years in real estate, including his transition to chairman emeritus of The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate.

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.



