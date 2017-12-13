Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes BCR REALTORS®

College Station, Texas-based BCR REALTORS® has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Caliber Realty, and serve the Greater Brazos Valley. The firm remains independently owned and operated.

“Our mission is to grow this brokerage while providing our agents with the finest real estate tools and professional resources available,” says Trey Thurmond, broker/owner of the firm. “We will achieve both objectives by joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The brand has magnetism. People understand the broad marketing potential of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and want to use it to their advantage.”

“I am experienced with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network from the Tampa Bay, Fla., market, and I have seen how well agents respond to the benefits of having this brand,” says Susie Trafton, director of Residential Sales at the firm. “There is a certain amount of pride that comes when you say I am with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

“Trey Thurmond and his team are respected throughout College Station and the Brazos Valley for skill and professionalism,” says Gino Blefari, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/HSF Affiliates. “We are proud that Caliber Realty represents our brand locally.”

“As an Aggie, I’m elated that our brand is now represented in the College Station marketplace,” says Chris Stuart, senior vice president of HSF Affiliates and a Texas A&M graduate. “The brokerage and timing are just right, and Caliber Realty is poised to grow far into the future.”

The network offers a powerful real estate tool suite—the Global Network Platform—that supercharges lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution, and more. It also provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

“The Global Network Platform provides our agents with cutting-edge technology, beautiful marketing templates and well-conceived tools for greater efficiency and client contact,” Trafton says. “Our team will be at its very best.”

Through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Caliber Realty will add an extensive online training platform to round out a full complement of professional development options available to its agents.

“Local real estate professionals who want to take their businesses to new heights should look no farther than Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Caliber Realty,” Thurmond says.

“Everyone is thrilled and ready to move forward with our new brand,” says Nathan Cook, broker associate at the firm and 2018 President of the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS®. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is fresh, innovative and financially strong. It’s a wonderful fit for our brokerage and clients.”



