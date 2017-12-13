Coldwell Banker Collins Maury Names Former Coldwell Banker CMO as President

Coldwell Banker Collins Maury has named Sean Blankenship, former chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, president and general manager, the company recently announced. As CMO for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, Blankenship was responsible for all marketing activities, including advertising, public relations, digital platforms and luxury programs.

“We’re extremely happy to have Sean Blankenship lead our team,” says Doug Collins, CEO and founder of Coldwell Banker Collins Maury. “He is a proven industry leader and innovator. He developed the award-winning CBx listing application and several award-winning advertising campaigns, one of which resulting in an Emmy. Given our unique value proposition, which includes full-time, non-competing managing brokers and team culture, he is a great fit to lead our company growth.”

Coldwell Banker Collins Maury serves the Greater Memphis, Tenn., and Northern Mississippi markets.



