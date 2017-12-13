Gibson International to Join Pacific Union International

Gibson International and Pacific Union International, two West Coast leaders in real estate, are uniting in 2018, the companies recently announced.

Gibson, based in Los Angeles, Calif., will continue with its current name until the new year, when it will assume the Pacific Union International name. In the meantime, Gibson will begin incorporating Pacific Union’s assets and offerings. Pacific Union has been an investor in Gibson since 2015.

“When Pat [Heller, co-founder and executive vice president] and I made the decision to look for an additional investment partner, we knew we wanted to find a group that shares our same values,” says Scott Gibson, co-founder and president of Gibson International. “We are a people-centric firm with a culture that provides great value to our real estate professionals. Pacific Union shares this same commitment to its team, and we’re excited to build upon that shared value.”

“We have a strong belief in Scott’s exceptional leadership and team,” says Mark McLaughlin, CEO of Pacific Union International, based in San Francisco, Calif. “His brokerage’s strong position on the Westside of Los Angeles makes it an ideal partner for Pacific Union as we realize our vision to become the ultimate California real estate company.”

The addition of Gibson follows mergers with Empire Realty Associates, John Aaroe Group and Partners Trust.

“In truly an unprecedented way, the residential real estate landscape in Los Angeles will change starting Jan. 5, 2018, when Gibson International, John Aaroe Group, and Partners Trust—along with Empire Realty Associates in Northern California—will rebrand to Pacific Union,” McLaughlin says. “Our real estate professionals and their clients will benefit from the unified brands.”

With the addition of Gibson, Pacific Union’s footprint includes 51 offices and over 1,600 real estate professionals.



