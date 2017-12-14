Lessons on Leadership From The Brian Buffini Show

John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

As the host of The Brian Buffini Show podcast, I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing leaders across many industries to hear their stories and get their best advice. Once a month, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, sits in to interview business leaders in the real estate industry. Between the two of us, we’ve interviewed several legends who have inspired people to dream, learn, do and become more. Here are a few standout leadership lessons:

Take control of your time. According to Dave Liniger, co-CEO, chairman and co-founder of RE/MAX, work will expand to fill the time, regardless of whether you work eight hours or 18 hours. In fact, he says, “If you’re going to work 18 hours a day, you will end up a failure.” Instead, focus on two or three areas where you see major results for your business and use the rest of your time to recharge and enjoy other interests that will allow you to learn things you can apply to your business.

Strive to be above average. Although it’s not difficult to sell homes in a hot market, an agent’s skill is tested when the market slows. “In order to make it big, you have to do more than the average agent,” says leading real estate trainer Rick DeLuca. He follows the advice his father gave him when he was struggling in real estate: 1) target your activities; and 2) write down what the average agent does, then do more than that to be above-average.

Lead by example. Walter Schneider, president and co-founder of RE/MAX Integra, the largest brokerage within RE/MAX, says, “If you’re going to be a leader, behave like a leader.” It’s up to the leader to set the tone of the business by exemplifying the ideal habits, attitude and skills he or she wants to see in their agents. Additionally, become well-versed in the tasks and responsibilities of the company. “Don’t hand down to other people the things you’re not prepared to do,” he says.

Provide value. Whether you’re connecting with clients or networking with others, provide ongoing value to help build your relationships. According to Dr. Ivan Misner, networking expert and founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, “Networking is more about farming than it is about hunting.”

Cultivate a positive attitude. Fill your mind with the good stuff, set goals and plan how you will handle challenges ahead of time. Tom Ziglar, son of motivational speaking legend Zig Ziglar and CEO of Ziglar, Inc., says, “A positive attitude will outperform a negative attitude every time. When you look at the upside and downside of taking the right approach, there’s no justification for taking the wrong approach.”

Never stop learning. According to leadership expert Brian Tracy, research shows that most people feel their life is fixed. By investing in yourself through books, seminars, podcasts, etc., your life becomes more fluid. “If you don’t invest in yourself, you’ve subconsciously decided that you personally have no future.” The more you attend seminars and grow, the more you will transform your life.

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags to riches story. After becoming one of the nation’s top REALTORS®, he founded Buffini & Company, an organization dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others. Based in Carlsbad, Calif., Buffini & Company has trained over 3 million business professionals in 37 countries and currently coaches more than 25,000 business people across North America. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 1 million listeners a year through his popular “Brian Buffini Show” podcast.



For more information, pick up a copy of his latest book “The Emigrant Edge,” or visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.

