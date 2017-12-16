Join RISMedia for this month’s FREE ACE webinar, where brokers will share business-planning tips for the new year.

What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – Brokers: Build Your Business Plan for 2018

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Who: Featuring Todd Hetherington, NM Management, Inc./CENTURY 21 New Millennium; and Tom Dempsey, Quicken Loans; moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

About the Webinar

Todd Hetherington, CEO and co-owner of NM Management, Inc., helms CENTURY 21 New Millennium alongside president and co-owner Mary Lynn Stone. The company has been named “No. 1 in the World” by CENTURY 21 on multiple occassions for sales volume. CENTURY 21 New Millennium has also been the recipient of the Cartus Masters Cup. The company, with 860 agents and 18 offices, serves the Greater Washington, D.C. area.

Tom Dempsey, SCRP, SGMS-T, divisional vice president of National Sales for Quicken Loans, leads the company’s Sales, Marketing and Business Analysis teams in the growth and success of all Specialty Lending, as well as its Agent Relations strategy. Dempsey is also an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Moderated by

Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professional across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

