American Home ShieldÂ® Raises the Bar, Bringing the Client Experience to a Whole New Level

As Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California/Arizona/Nevada Properties, witnesses the expansion of pro sports teams in his market, he’s also seeing his company expand by leaps and bounds.

“Las Vegas is experiencing a renaissance of growth along with the excitement of our new pro sports teams, bringing with it a bonanza of growth opportunities,” says Miles.

While the firm’s California growth remains steady, Miles notes that the company’s Arizona markets are experiencing growth in several industries, including healthcare, call centers and major banking centers.

“What’s unique about all our markets is a strong international presence, which is an area our brand excels in,” says Miles. “We expanded into the Sedona area to capitalize on the luxury market, and within 30 days, we had the highest sale in the last 10 years.

“The welcome we’ve received from agents in the area has been overwhelming in such a positive manner,” says Miles. “They really see the difference in what our company has to offer to grow their business.”

But no matter how fast his markets are growing, Miles expects every member of his expanding team to go above and beyond when it comes to educating clients as to the incomparable value inherent in the services they offer.

That means ensuring both buyers and sellers are informed of the protection from unforeseen or unwanted breakdowns on covered items provided by a leader in home warranties, American Home ShieldÂ® (AHSÂ®). “Educating clients about a home warranty is key to providing them with the value proposition they desire, and it’s an essential element in giving both buyers and sellers the added protection they need,” says Miles.

“Providing protection against unknown surprises can solve many different issues quickly without what would or could be a major obstacle,” adds Miles, who notes that promoting the value of a home warranty is taught from day one during training programs offered at the firm.

“We counsel clients on paper and in-person as to the many benefits a home warranty offers throughout the entire home sale/purchase processâ€”prior to listing, during the listing period and after the transaction,” says Miles. “We also include materials explaining the benefits associated with a home warranty in our listing and buying packets, in addition to using real-life examples on how home warranties can solve so many issues,” all of which makes a difference in the client experience.

“You want the entire experience to reflect positively on you and your firm,” concludes Miles. “I always tell my agents to make themselves stand out by providing the best service possible, and AHS is it.”

