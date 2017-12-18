Consumer Confidence in Earnings Improves

Consumer confidence in their earnings improved in November, with more in the Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York expressing more optimism about their household’s financial situation.

The consumers surveyed expect at 3.3 percent change in home prices. Those surveyed also expect the median inflation rate to be 2.5 percent in one year and 2.8 percent in three years. The likelihood of finding a job, based on their perceptions, is up to 60.1 percent.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

