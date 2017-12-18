Where the Wealth Is: Top Area Codes

An analysis by GOBankingRates reveals the area codes rich with wealth—and two of the top five are in the Sunshine State:
- 305 (Miami/The Keys, Fla.)
Mean Household Income: $485,464
- 516 (Long Island, N.Y.)
Mean Household Income: $435,924
- 650 (Greater San Francisco, Calif.)
Mean Household Income: $404,544
- 301 (Greater Washington, D.C.)
Mean Household Income: $372,192
- 561 (Palm Beach County, Fla.)
Mean Household Income: $368,063
The analysis culled data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS).
Source: GOBankingRates
