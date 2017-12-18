Where the Wealth Is: Top Area Codes

Share This Post Now!

An analysis by GOBankingRates reveals the area codes rich with wealth—and two of the top five are in the Sunshine State:

305 (Miami/The Keys, Fla.)

Mean Household Income: $485,464

516 (Long Island, N.Y.)

Mean Household Income: $435,924

650 (Greater San Francisco, Calif.)

Mean Household Income: $404,544

301 (Greater Washington, D.C.)

Mean Household Income: $372,192

561 (Palm Beach County, Fla.)

Mean Household Income: $368,063

The analysis culled data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS).

Source: GOBankingRates



Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.