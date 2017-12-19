Agent With Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida Closes $103 Million-Plus in 2017

An agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida has closed a record $103.9 million in individual sales volume in 2017, the company recently announced. Roger Pettingell, with Coldwell Banker’s Longboat Key office in Sarasota, sold 57 properties this year, including:

1372 Harbor Dr. – Sold in April, the Harbor Acres waterfront home closed for $6 million.

1505 Hillview Dr. – Closed for $4.55 million in December, Roger worked with both the buyer and seller of this home.

435 L’Ambiance Dr. – Sold and closed in three weeks, this double residence with walk-down to the beach closed for $4.8 million.

1233 North Gulfstream Ave. Unit No. PH-3 – Sold for $3.6 million in August, the penthouse is located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota.

1111 Ritz Carlton Dr., Unit No. 1501 – Ritz-Carlton Residences’ 15th floor luxury unit sold for $3.4 million in May.

Pettingell sold $77.53 million in 2016.

“Year after year, Roger continues to push the bounds of success, and this year was by far his most impressive,” says Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida. “Exceeding $100 million in sales in just one year as an individual agent is an incredible achievement, and we’re so proud of his success.”

“Breaking the $100 million mark is extremely exciting for us, especially because it means an almost 25 percent increase over last year’s record!” says Pettingell. “Analyzing our sales, I see a big increase in our over $3 million sales; this year we sold eight homes over $3 million, and in several cases represented both the buyer and seller. I have also seen a big increase in agent referrals from outside of Sarasota, which I attribute to our large internet footprint.”

