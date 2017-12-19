Broker Opens First Motto Mortgage in Colorado

A Lakewood, Colo.-based real estate broker has opened the first Motto Mortgage in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, Motto Mortgage Express, was opened by Mike Cordova, broker/owner of RE/MAX Revolution.

“Motto Mortgage Express offers a convenient alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers that most of our clients have used in the past,” says Cordova. “We’re different—because our Motto Mortgage franchise is near our RE/MAX franchise, we provide convenience, quick qualifications and unmatched customer support.”

“Motto Mortgage Express brings our one-stop solution model to one of the most beautiful metropolitan areas in the United States,” says Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “Denver is home to our headquarters and now it’s home to one of our newest franchises, as well. Our entire team is thrilled that Motto Mortgage Express has joined the Motto Mortgage network.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various sources, rather than being bound to the products of one specific lender.

Motto Mortgage Express is located at 7333 W. Jefferson Ave. #150, Lakewood, CO 80235. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



