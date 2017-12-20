Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces 2018 REthink Council Members

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its 2018 National REthink Council, a group of 15 top-producing, motivated young agents from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerages around the country, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced.

The new REthink Council includes:

Andy Blake , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kansas City Realty, Lenexa, Kan.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kansas City Realty, Lenexa, Kan. Laurie Duepner , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, Saint Charles, Mo.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, Saint Charles, Mo. Dallas Eichers , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Salt Lake City, Utah

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Salt Lake City, Utah Mike Gillund , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, Fargo, N.D.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, Fargo, N.D. Kat Hitchcock , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Santa Barbara, Calif.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Santa Barbara, Calif. Maria Kazakos , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of brokerages, Winston-Salem, N.C.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty family of brokerages, Winston-Salem, N.C. Kristyn Nelson , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, Bedford, N.H.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty, Bedford, N.H. Vanessa Patterson , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Washington, D.C.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, Washington, D.C. Eli Qarkaxhia , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, Philadelphia, Pa.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®, Philadelphia, Pa. Rachel Skradski , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, Omaha, Neb.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, Omaha, Neb. Joshua Stephen, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, Boston, Mass.

These professionals join four REthink council members who begin a second term:

Onie Bolduc , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Salt Lake City, Utah

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, Salt Lake City, Utah Cameron Deehr , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stadtmiller Realty, Sandusky, Ohio

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stadtmiller Realty, Sandusky, Ohio Lindsey Fowkes , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, Tampa, Fla.

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, Tampa, Fla. Ellen Hill, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Marietta, Ga.

“We understand the importance of investing in the future of real estate,” says Gino Blefari, CEO and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The REthink Council provides us with such an opportunity and enables us to tap the collective intellect of very bright, young professionals. Their input helps us shape strategies and decisions, and it gives us a leg up on how younger consumers and professionals feel about real estate.”

Members were selected through a nomination process for their professional achievements and contributions to their communities and offices. Each member is an exemplary agent or broker with outstanding innovation, participation and proven leadership within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and his or her community.

The 2018 REthink Council includes two broker/advisors: Vince Leisey, president and broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate; and Jake Breen, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties. Rosalie Warner, vice president of Network Services for HSF Affiliates, serves as its executive sponsor, and Megan Becerra, global training specialist at HSF Affiliates, is the REthink Council liaison.

“I’m excited about the passion and energy this new group of members will bring to our national council,” says Leisey. “It’s all about collaboration and culture-building and these top-producing agents completely understand that.”

“Our new members are all leaders within their marketplaces in terms of production and their unique ability to inspire others,” says Breen. “It’s exactly the kind of positive, selfless mindset we require from our REthink Council.”

The national REthink Council launched four years ago and has expanded to include 33 local chapters from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerages around the country. REthink Council produces a robust blog, REthink Report, and has a growing Facebook, Instagram and Twitter presence.

“As our business becomes increasingly digital, it’s critical for us to embrace the millennial perspective,” says Warner. “Our national REthink Council members ensure we’re not only staying on top of the trends, but also creating them.”



For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



