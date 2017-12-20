Climb Real Estate Adds Mainstream Real Estate Group

Climb Real Estate has added Campbell, Calif.-based Mainstream Real Estate Group, bringing on 16 real estate professionals, the company recently announced.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Mainstream team to the Climb family,” says Chris Lim, founder and president of Climb Real Estate. “Its founders, Chris Zanger and Matt Mueller, share the exact same vision, work ethic and dedication to serve their agents and clients, making them the ideal fit for Climb. We look forward to working closely with their team and growing Climb to its absolute full potential.”

“Providing exceptional service that is instilled in Climb’s culture means our clients will now have the ability to leverage the national reach of NRT within the powerful Climb brand,” says Mueller, co-founder of Mainstream Real Estate Group. “Chris Lim and his team have worked tirelessly to create an incredible platform, and we’re thrilled to be a part of Climb’s continued market expansion.”

“Climb has refreshingly redefined traditional real estate sales,” says Zanger, co-founder of Mainstream Real Estate Group. “The technological platforms, tools and support provided by Climb are unmatched in our industry. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such a nimble and creative team at one of the of the fastest-growing real estate firms in California.”

Climb Real Estate was acquired by NRT LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., in 2016.

For more information, please visit www.climbsf.com.



