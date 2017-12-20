Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Honored by Triangle Business Journal

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston has been honored with the Family Business Award from the Triangle Business Journal—the only real estate company to receive it, the company recently announced. The award is for family-owned, multigenerational businesses that have contributed to the strength of the region through entrepreneurial innovation, philanthropy and lasting impact.

“We accept this Family Business Award with great pride for the longstanding legacy the Walston family, our talented leaders and real estate team have championed throughout the years,” says Don Walston, founder and now chairman of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “It’s really something to see a dream turn into reality and that’s what we’ve done here and continue to do every day.

“Our family has always taken pride in serving others to the best of our ability, and we’ve made certain that core mission has remained steadfast throughout the years,” Walston says. “We truly consider all of our employees and agents family and strive to empower them to be the best professionals and people they can be.”

Three generations of Walstons have worked at the company, all with the aligned vision to do better for others. Their shared focus has not only underscored the company’s successes, but also led to the creation of its HPW Foundation charitable arm. Through the HPW Foundation, the real estate company and its generous agents and staff have raised more than $1.1 million to date benefiting not-for-profits including:

Habitat for Humanity in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties

Me Fine Foundation

Meals on Wheels Association of North Carolina

Military Missions in Action

North Carolina Arts in Action

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston also hosts an annual Turkeys for the Triangle program to feed military and food-insecure families during the holiday season. A collective effort of the company’s agents and staff and in partnership with Butterball, Turkeys for the Triangle has donated more than 32,000 turkeys and fed more than 130,000 people.



For more information, please visit www.HPW.com.



