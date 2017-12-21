‘Alexa, Pay My Rocket Mortgage’: Quicken Loans Launches New Skill for Amazon Alexa

Quicken Loans has launched a new Rocket Mortgage skill for Amazon Alexa, the company recently announced. Clients can now make their monthly Rocket Mortgage payment with the sound of their voice: “Alexa, tell Rocket Mortgage to pay my mortgage.”

“Through proprietary technology like Rocket Mortgage, Quicken Loans continues to deliver radical simplicity and crystal-clear transparency for all homebuyers and those looking to refinance their existing homes,” says Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans. “Our outstanding Rocket Mortgage technology team in Detroit developed this new skill for Alexa and they have shown once again why they are the elite FinTech development group in the country.”

With Alexa, clients can now:

Review nearly all account details, such as current loan balance, monthly payment amounts, payment due dates, and more;

Listen to Alexa deliver current interest rates for all Quicken Loans mortgage programs ,such as 15-year and 30-year conventional, FHA and VA loans; and

Make a monthly mortgage payment with a simple and secure voice command in a matter of moments.

For more information, please visit alexa.rocketmortgage.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.