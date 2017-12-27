Building Tomorrow, Today

If you truly want to build for your future and have a more productive year in 2018 than you’ve ever had before, it’s time to make some changes. And I don’t mean New Year’s resolutions.

Let’s get to work!

Fix the self-talk. Get rid of the words good, bad, right and wrong, and change them to effective or ineffective. Telling yourself you will be more effective at executing your schedule sounds much better than telling yourself you did nothing right.

Start a journal. Make three lists comprised of two items each night before going to bed. The lists should include two things you did effectively that day, two things you’re extremely grateful for, and two things you will be more effective at tomorrow. None of the lists can repeat inside of any 30-day period. At the end of 30 days, you will have 60 items on each list that are unique and original to you. Every morning when you wake up, before you leave your room, place the journal on your pillow so that you remember to fill it out each night.

Create your perfect week. When will you sleep? When will you work out? When will you buy, prep and eat your food? When will you lead-generate? When will you follow up on those leads? When will you have date night? When will you have committed time with your children or loved ones? When will you read or have alone time? Holding yourself accountable for how you’re spending your time is probably the single toughest challenge for agents at every single level.

Surround yourself with positivity. Listen to great music and audiobooks and read awesome, inspiring things. Avoid, at all costs, negative people—especially those who are holding onto your ankles for fear you will find more success than them or quicker than they do. Run, don’t walk, to separate yourself from these dream stealers who are more than likely within your own family or close circle of friends.

Track everything. Track your day and how well you stuck to your calendar. In addition to tracking your leads and where you are in the follow-up process, be sure to track your meals, your nutrition, your workouts, your date nights and even your time with friends, family and loved ones. If you’re not sure where to start, the DSH (Daily Success Habits) form will help you get your 61 points of rhythm.

If you can diligently work on these five things, life and business as you know it will change dramatically.

Content Square 1.

Rick Geha of The Rick Geha Real Estate Team began his real estate career at age 22, and has been selling for over 36 years; he has run, managed or owned real estate offices for the past 23 years. His love of people and mentoring their passions has led him to a successful career as a speaker, trainer and coach. Over the past 15 years, he’s led more than 1,000 classes and workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada. He is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at Rick@RickGeha.com.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.