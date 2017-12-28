Driving Efficiency Through Streamlined Technology

Massachusetts firm finds the power in Clareity’s broker dashboard

Comprised of approximately 90 agents in nine offices, Robert Paul Properties in Osterville, Mass., was looking for a way to make life easier for its busy workforce. After trying several different solutions, the firm decided to implement Clareity’s DASH! Broker Dashboard, which required minimal behavioral change and brought all of their technology tools together in one place.

“We were impressed by the simplicity of being able to keep our agents on one platform and all our resources in one spot,” says Emily Clark, general sales manager of Robert Paul Properties. “On top of that, the single sign-on (SSO) is a great feature because our agents are so busy that they don’t always remember different passwords, and this lets them keep going in the same direction.”

Content Square 1.

The firm, with offices in Cape Cod, Boston and Cambridge, began building out its Clareity platform at the beginning of 2017…and has been loving the results thus far.

In laying out Clareity’s SSO Dashboard, the firm put all the real estate apps their agents take advantage of in one location, and all of its internal forms and tools in another section, making it easy for employees to navigate.

Thanks to the dashboard, Clark notes, Robert Paul Properties’ agents can quickly log on and immediately see the applications available to them, making it a piece of cake to display value propositions. Agents can start and end their day on the dashboard, utilizing all the tools they need for a successful real estate transaction. DASH! can even be activated from any phone, tablet or computer, so the information is always within reach.

Content Square 2.

“Not only can agents access the MLS, but we have all our internal stuff in one centralized location so they can fill out all the forms required—signed requests, closing and offer forms—and they will automatically get submitted to where they need to go,” Clark says.

Loving the ease of having everything in one location and having access to their calendars and different notification pieces, the firm’s agents have been universal in expressing their fondness for the service.

“The agent communication part is also a big draw,” says Clark. “If they have a new listing coming on, they have the ability to go in and post it before the system automatically sends a notification to the whole company.”

Content Square 3.

Utilizing DASH! has also improved the firm’s social media reach because it’s made it easier to link anything posted by an agent company-wide.

Agents can also reach out to a Clareity representative should any questions or hiccups occur along the way. And while nothing major has happened, Clark takes comfort in knowing that they can quickly reach out for help.

“If there are additions, we let our agents know, but they can usually just look at the screen and know what’s going on, which has really helped us keep the communication open between offices,” concludes Clark.



For more information, please visit www.clareity.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.