RE/MAX Promotes Pete Crowe to EVP

RE/MAX has promoted Senior Vice President Pete Crowe to executive vice president (EVP), the company recently announced. Crowe is responsible for leading a new business and product strategy team focused on innovation, corporate strategy, product research and competitive intelligence.

“Today’s ultra-competitive real estate landscape makes it essential to find new ways to help brokers and agents serve buyers and sellers—innovation is a must,” says Adam Contos, co-CEO of RE/MAX. “Pete Crowe is a visionary, a bold leader and a very strategic thinker. He’s the ideal person to guide this exciting move forward.”

“I have the great fortune of working for an industry icon—Dave Liniger—and one of the premier real estate brands in the world,” says Crowe. “I believe in this company and its success—it’s why I’m so excited to lead this new team in a direction that enables RE/MAX to stay one step ahead of the competition.”

Crowe joined RE/MAX in 2013 prior to the initial public offering of RE/MAX Holdings stock on the New York Stock Exchange. As vice president of Investor Relations, Crowe focused initially on educating the investment community about the brand and its many competitive advantages.

Content Square 1.

For the past two years, Crowe led the marketing, communications and events teams at RE/MAX World Headquarters in Denver, Colo. He drove multiple major initiatives, such as the RE/MAX brand refresh, the launch of the Motto Mortgage brand, the company’s aggressive shifts in digital marketing, and the positioning of competitive intelligence as a resource for recruiting and retention.

While Crowe’s new role is focused on innovation, his team will provide insight on how RE/MAX can evolve strategically and operate more efficiently while providing best-in-class value and services to the global network.

“Pete is one of the talented leaders building the future of this company,” Contos says. “We have a deep, dynamic officer group and a strong-as-ever commitment to our brokers, our agents and the consumers they serve.”

Content Square 2.

Abby Lee, vice president of Marketing and Media Strategies, who partnered with Crowe to lead the marketing, communications, PR and social media groups at RE/MAX World Headquarters, will continue to provide strategic direction to these departments.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.