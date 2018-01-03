CENTURY 21 Scheetz Adds Agents to Indianapolis Office

CENTURY 21 Scheetz has added agents to its Indianapolis office, including Pam Jones, broker formerly of RE/MAX Jones Realty Group, and Donna Baker and Bryce Jones, also of RE/MAX Jones Realty Group, the company recently announced. Scott Lindsay and Lee Ann Balta, formerly with Carpenter Realtors®; Stacey Snively, an independent agent; Oliva Albright, formerly with RE/MAX Ability Plus; and Jean and Loren Long, formerly with The Long Team, have also joined the office.

“As a franchise of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, we strive to align ourselves with agents who not only show continuous support for their clients, but also create a culture that supports our local community and makes Indianapolis a better place to live and work,” says Jason Engle, senior sales manager of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. “Our innovative and hard-working spirit is a driving force in our growth. We’re thrilled to welcome so many new, dedicated agents to our office.”

For Pam Jones, the company’s sponsorship of the Indianapolis Colts was a decisive factor in the move.

“I was originally drawn to CENTURY 21 Scheetz because of the office’s emphasis on supporting the local community,” says Jones. “From events that raise money for homeless children to participating in food drives, it’s important that my team’s values align with the company’s values.

“The caliber of agents at CENTURY 21 Scheetz was a very compelling reason to join the franchise,” Jones says. “We want to work with the best and the brightest in the industry. Surrounding myself and my team members with diligent, high-producing and top-quality agents ultimately pushes us to be better, which in turn allows us to provide the best experience for our clients.”

“One of our strongest indicators of effectiveness to sellers and buyers is a brokerage’s ability to attract top talent,” Engle says. “At CENTURY 21 Scheetz, we’re on a relentless pursuit to attract the best professionals and to inspire each other to be our best.”



For more information, please visit www.century21scheetz.com.



