First Team Real Estate and Stearns Lending Partner on New Mortgage Company

The First Team Real Estate Family of Companies and Stearns Lending are partnering on a new mortgage company, Bankers Lending Center, First Team recently announced. The company is expected to launch in spring 2018.

“During the last year, it’s become more and more apparent that our markets are in the midst of a consumer-centric shift,” says Michael Mahon, president of First Team Real Estate, based in Southern California. “With this shift, the demand for a greater diversity of mortgage solutions, as well as a simpler transaction process, continues to grow. By partnering with Stearns Lending—one of the largest privately held lenders in the United States, with a sterling reputation for quick-to-close processing, large diversity of products, localized underwriting, and closing loans with high customer satisfaction—First Team is proactively satisfying the changing needs of a wide variety of consumers. We’re thrilled to announce this collaboration, and confident that Stearns will prove the best possible partner for the endeavor, ensuring clients an unmatched caliber of service, opportunity and quality as they pursue their most important life objectives.”



“Our partnership with First Team is a very exciting opportunity for us,” says David Schneider, CEO of Stearns Lending. “The leadership at First Team has done an impressive job growing their organization to become the No. 1 independent real estate company in Southern California. Their passion for innovation and creative thinking that propelled their growth is shared by Stearns. Our leadership teams are like-minded in our commitment for excellence, and belief that people and relationships are powerful tools in achieving success. We’re thrilled that the transition is underway and look forward to the formal launch in the spring.”

