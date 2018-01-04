How to Handle Client Objections

Hesitation is a natural reaction for anyone thinking of making a substantial investment. Understanding that may be the first step in overcoming your clients’ objections, but it takes additional preparation and some practice to get to the bottom of that reluctance. To help you get started, here is a step-by-step strategy to handling some of the most common ones:



If your clients say they need to think about it…

Avoid asking “Can I do anything to help you make a decision?” as they can easily respond that they just need some time to mull it over. And unfortunately, you may never hear from them again. Instead, try a gentle but direct approach, like “May I ask what is holding you back?” This will give you a chance to find out if their hesitation is related to the property and if you can answer their questions or identify what is needed to help appease their fears.



If your clients say they need to talk to their partner…

Ask them what they personally think of the property. Going back to the first objection, asking your customers where they personally stand will help you uncover any underlying reservations, and in doing so, you could be unwittingly gaining an ally who will help you overcome their partner’s objections. If your customer loves the property, stay proactive and ask what you could do to help convince their significant other.



If your clients say yes, but…

Usually the reason is financial. Ask them if lowering the price would convince them to buy. If they hesitate, then refer back to the first objection and ask what is really holding them back. The point is to get to the bottom of the hesitation and figure out how you can help. Some of your clients’ objections may be completely outside of your control, so having all the facts will direct your efforts in the right direction and help you stay effective. It will also save you and your clients a lot of time and avoid the back and forth.In order to successfully close the sale, your primary goal should be to help your clients. Their objections are often rooted in unidentified fears, and you may just be in a position to help reassure them. The idea of asking questions and engaging with your clients isn’t to push them to buy or get them to agree with you, but rather to get to the bottom of the issue, so you can figure out how to best help them and yourself.



