Realty ONE Group Celebrates Record Year of Franchise Growth

Realty ONE Group is celebrating a record year of franchise growth, the company recently announced. In 2017, Realty ONE Group added 31 new locations, finishing with 103 locations open or in development.

Development included entry into new markets across 25 states, including the brand’s first South Carolina location and additional growth in Texas, where Realty ONE Group currently has one store open and five more in development.

“This past year we have achieved an incredible milestone for Realty ONE Group,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “We’ve proven ourselves to be a winning concept on several levels—for our broker/owners, the real estate professionals we serve and the communities we work in. This was a record-breaking year for our brand and we look forward to continuing that pace in 2018 as we welcome more entrepreneurs and communities into the Realty ONE Group family.”

More than one-third of the 31 new franchise agreements were signed by people referred to Realty ONE Group by existing franchise partners or Realty ONE Group real estate professionals, according to the announcement.

In addition to superior technology and strong franchisor-franchisee relationships, the full-service technology driven brand attributes its record year of franchise growth to the new in-house ad agency the company launched in 2017 called CUBE8, which exclusively serves the marketing, technology and advertising needs of the Realty ONE Group franchisees, as well as owned and operated stores. In addition, Realty ONE Group credits its multi-unit owners for helping the brand to achieve record growth.

“The growth achieved this year has allowed us to further expand our franchise opportunity into new markets in the Northeast and Midwest and continue to build on our legacy Southwestern footprint,” says Vinnie Tracey, president of Realty ONE Group International. “We’re eager to keep up the momentum and create more opportunities for both current and new franchise partners, including incentives for store redesigns and multi-unit investment.”

On track for another record-breaking fiscal year, Realty ONE Group will continue to seek out qualified single-unit and multi-unit investors in a range of market sizes, both in the U.S. and in Canada. The brand will also continue its “UNbrokerage” initiative, which has been attracting real estate professionals from all over the country in record-breaking numbers.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.



