Exec Leadership Changes Happen at Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. has made several executive leadership changes across its business units, the company announced Friday.

Ryan Gorman has been named president and CEO of NRT LLC, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of NRT’s company-owned brokerages doing business under the Coldwell Banker® brand. Gorman has served as chief strategy and operating officer of NRT for the past 16 months, and as its senior vice president, Strategic Operations for the previous four years. Bruce Zipf, the former president and CEO of NRT, has transitioned to the role of executive advisor to Realogy’s CEO.

John Peyton, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group, the company’s real estate franchise services segment, will expand his responsibilities to include oversight of two NRT businesses: the Corcoran® businesses and the company-owned Sotheby’s International Realty® brokerages.

Realogy expects to announce the appointment of an executive vice president, chief technology officer in the next week, replacing Stephen Fraser, who previously served as senior vice president and chief information officer.

Realogy has launched a search for a new president and CEO of Cartus Corporation, the company’s relocation and affinity services segment. Kevin Kelleher, the former president and CEO of Cartus, has transitioned to the role of executive advisor to Realogy’s CEO. Scott Becker, who currently leads Cartus’ affinity business, will serve as the interim leader for Cartus.

“We begin 2018 with an industry-leading market position, great brands, and technology/data scale,” says Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. “The organizational changes we are making today are designed to accelerate our transformation and position our company for stronger business performance. Our immediate focus is on the highest points of leverage within the company to drive better business results, develop talent and operate the company on a more integrated basis. We expect to drive our business forward and enhance shareholder value with an aggressive strategy serving and supporting agents, increasingly leveraging technology and data, and utilizing the power of our great brands.

“I am incredibly confident Ryan Gorman and John Peyton are well-positioned to assume expanded leadership roles,” Schneider says. “In addition, I am equally excited about the leadership our new chief technology officer will bring to Realogy. Bruce Zipf and Kevin Kelleher helped build NRT and Cartus into the companies they are today. We thank them for their decades of leadership within our company. Likewise, we thank Stephen Fraser for strengthening our information technology resources and infrastructure over the past three years.

“The intent of these organizational changes is to drive better results while accelerating the pace of change required to transform our company,” says Schneider. “We are moving forward quickly.”

