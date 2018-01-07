In Memoriam: NAR Conference Executive Roz Kriener

Longtime National Association of REALTORS® executive Roz Kriener passed away on Dec. 31, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Kriener worked in the areas of education and programming for NAR since 1990, most recently serving as director, Conference Programs in the Meetings & Events division.

Highly respected and valued by her NAR colleagues, members and the many speakers she worked with through the years, Kriener helped create and manage the programming for the annual REALTORS® Conference & Expo, the REALTORS® Midyear Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, and many other NAR events. An avid Cubs fan, theater enthusiast, voracious reader, and friend to many, Kriener’s loss will be felt on both a personal and professional level.