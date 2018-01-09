PCMS Consulting Relaunches With Renewed Focus, Website

PCMS Consulting has relaunched with a renewed focus and website, founder Jose Perez recently announced. Founded in 2008, PCMS is entering its 11th year with a focus on consulting, connections and custom brokerage websites through its longstanding partnership with Terabitz:

A very large number of brokerages either have no succession plan or are actively searching for an exit. PCMS taps its decades of experience to provide brokerage company valuations, merger and acquisition facilitation, and other succession planning services.

Another important area is strategic planning. Many brokerages are dealing with issues from technology adoption to new business models. Due to its robust and well-rounded experience in the industry, PCMS has been a trusted advisor to many brokerages since its inception. It is also actively working with innovative companies who see opportunities to continue transforming the industry.

With over 25 years of relationships at every level and function of the real estate industry, Perez has an unparalleled global network he leverages on a regular basis to benefit PCMS clients.

Since 2009, PCMS has partnered with award-winning, custom enterprise web platform provider Terabitz, to provide web marketing solutions to large and small brokerages. Stephanie Streeter, director of Technology for Smith & Associates in Tampa, Fla., says, “We have been a very happy Terabitz client for over five years. Their ability to transform our vision to reality is truly amazing.”

“After two years focused on helping our client, Proxio, launch their new, global platform, we decided it was time to get back to our roots,” says Perez. “We started our company in the midst of the Great Recession to support brokerages as they reinvented themselves. It’s now 2018, the economy is much better, but our industry continues to morph right before our eyes. We want PCMS to be part of that change.”



