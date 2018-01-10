Century 21 Real Estate, Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Miami Dade College Announce 70 Winners of ‘Empowering Latinas’ Program

Century 21 Real Estate, in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Miami Dade College, has announced 70 winners of its “Empowering Latinas” program. The names of the winners can be found at www.C21empoweringlatinas.com.

The Empowering Latinas program award winners will receive a scholarship to help offset the costs of earning a real estate license in Florida. Plus, CENTURY 21-affiliated brokers in the Greater South Florida region have agreed to mentor the scholarship awardees and offer them an opportunity to hone their craft with a local franchise affiliate.

“The CENTURY 21 System thrives on diversity and this program purposefully prioritizes the talents, ideas, connections, and the growing influence of Latinas in the workforce,” says Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Our aim is to elevate Hispanic women and provide the upfront guidance and the hands-on support they need to help get them ‘up and running’ as successful real estate entrepreneurs.”

Content Square 1.

“As a Latina entrepreneur, being a spokesperson for this program, and a prospective mentor to an awardee, is made a lot easier when you have a global brand behind you that truly lives its commitment to serving diversity, from both an industry and consumer perspective,” says Melva Garcia, director of the Luxury division and affiliated agent at CENTURY 21 Yarlex International Realty.

The South Florida awardees, who were chosen from more than 150 applications, originally hail from Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Mexico, and are between the ages of 18 and 65 years old. The winners include U.S. military veterans and individuals currently serving as teachers, graphic designers, chefs, architects, civil engineers, housewives and paralegals.



For more information, please visit www.C21empoweringlatinas.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.