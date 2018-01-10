Realogy Appoints Dave Gordon as Chief Technology Officer

Realogy Holdings Corp. has appointed Dave Gordon as executive vice president, chief technology officer, effective Jan. 22, the company recently announced. Gordon, who has more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology, innovation and business operations in the financial services industry, is reporting to Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy.

“Dave Gordon brings a strong business background with substantial expertise transforming and building leading-edge technology organizations, building digital products and recruiting great talent,” says Schneider. “He is an innovative leader who will be responsible for our technology transformation and working closely with Realogy’s other business leaders to help drive our aggressive change agenda.”

“I am excited to join Realogy and help lead the changes that will enable the company to fully leverage its technology and data scale and increase the use of analytics in an integrated manner across business lines,” says Gordon. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to work with Ryan Schneider and the Realogy leadership and technology teams as we focus on driving a technology transformation intended to improve business results.”

Most recently, Gordon served for the past three years as U.S. chief technology and operations officer at BMO Financial Group, which has approximately 45,000 employees serving more than 12 million banking customers. In this role, he led the strategic technology, operations and data initiatives in the U.S. Gordon was also responsible for the company’s U.S. innovation pipeline, which included projects involving digitization, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Prior to joining BMO Financial Group, Gordon served in multiple officer roles at Promontory Financial Group from 2013 to 2015, including chief administrative officer and chief technology and information officer, where he led technology, facilities and human resources.

From 2001-2013, Gordon held several key senior leadership positions at Capital One, including chief information officer of the North American Card business and senior vice president of Technology Infrastructure.



