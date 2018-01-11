Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® Agent Earns Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist Designation

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® agent Libby Ross has earned the Coldwell Banker Global LuxurySM Property Specialist designation, the company recently announced. Ross has been affiliated with Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® for eight years, heading up The Ross Group team. Only 10 percent of the more than 88,000 Coldwell Banker-affiliated sales associates have the designation to date.

“In addition to performance-based criteria on successfully selling luxury properties, Ross had to complete a prescribed certification course to earn the Luxury Property Specialist designation,” says Leesa Harper Rispoli, president of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ®.

Launched in early 2017, theÂ Coldwell Banker Global LuxurySMÂ program legacy traces its roots toÂ Coldwell Banker Previews InternationalÂ® and theÂ PreviewsÂ® program, a leader in luxury real estate since 1933. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury certification course creates a standardized education model to help the newest generation of luxury agents meet and exceed the expectations of high-net worth clients. In order to participate in the course, participating agents must meet strict production guidelinesâ€””Some of the most rigorous standards in the industry today,” says Craig Hogan, vice president of Luxury at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC. Certification renewal is also required every 24 months to ensure Luxury Property Specialists are up-to-date on new technologies, programs and best practices.

For more information, please visit www.cbharper.com.



