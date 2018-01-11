ERA Real Estate Expands North Carolina Presence With New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has expanded its North Carolina presence with a new affiliation, bringing its office count in the state to 14, the company recently announced. Raleigh, N.C.-based the Triangle Real Estate Group, led by broker/owner, founder and CEO Katherin Burnette, will now do business as ERA Triangle Real Estate Group.

“In addition to our company culture, one of the keys to our fast-paced growth has been our focus on technology tools, from social media to sophisticated data and analytics,” says Burnette. “Aligning with ERA allows us to up our game even further. This partnership will allow us to further develop our digital offerings while focusing on an ambitious growth strategy that keeps our culture intact.”

“With one of the most experienced sales teams in the state and a digitally-focused, visionary leadership team, Triangle Real Estate Group exemplifies ERA’s values,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “As part of our franchise network, they will be able to leverage our technology platforms and leadership programs to support a team of agents looking to grow their listings and impact.”

The Triangle Real Estate Group has been nationally recognized over the years by Bloomberg Businessweek, Fortune, and Money magazines for providing strong technology, heavy administrative support and advanced marketing tools for their agents and clients.



