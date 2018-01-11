Graduates Complete LeadingRE’s MAESTRO Leadership Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has graduated its second 2017 class for its MAESTRO Leadership Certification program, the network recently announced. LeadingRE created the program to address the critical industry need to develop talented and highly effective real estate leaders for the future. Only select applicants from LeadingRE member companies are accepted into the program, with nearly 80 participants successfully completing the program in 2017.

Based on proprietary and validated research conducted by LeadingRE with 300 sales managers, the rigorous MAESTRO program encompasses three pillars of excellent office leadership, as determined by the research. It is the first program of its kind in the industry, with the goal of using science and art to establish and practice leadership mastery.

LeadingRE’s Chief Learning Officer Mike Staver is the lead instructor.

Content Square 1.

Participants attended three live sessions held at LeadingRE’s Chicago headquarters that included lectures and interactive workshops incorporating ‘real-life’ exercises, case studies and group activities. Ongoing support from staff and fellow participants ensures continued engagement and measurable results from the program.

“The caliber of the people who are accepted into our MAESTRO Leadership program is incredible, and the fact that these accomplished leaders are committed to honing their skills even further reflects their commitment to elevating their own performance, as well as that of their team,” says Dan Nelson, vice president of Performance Excellence for LeadingRE.

The network is currently accepting applications for its 2018 MAESTRO programs, with classes beginning in April.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.