Ninja Selling: Stop Selling and Start Attracting

People love to buy, but they hate to be sold.

“So, stop selling,” says Larry Kendall. Kendall is the author of “Ninja Selling,” a sales training system with over 60,000 graduates in the U.S., Canada, and Spain. He is also one of the founding partners and chairman emeritus of The Group, Inc., a Colorado real estate company with 200 sales partners in six offices in Northern Colorado. The Group, Inc. has been recognized by REALTOR® Magazine as one of the most productive real estate companies in America, as measured by transactions per sales associate.

Kendall holds a master’s degree in business administration and has practiced real estate for 44 years. His book, Ninja Selling, was released in January 2017 and became an Amazon bestseller in sales and marketing and the No. 1 new release in its first week. By following the Ninja Selling System, he promised REALTORS® they could:

Increase their income per hour so they could have a work and life balance

Maintain their income and work less

Lee Eckroth, of Corvalis, Ore., for instance, is “very Ninja,” Kendall says. Eckroth’s income goal before learning the system was to earn $200,000 a year, but after becoming a Ninja seller, he made $200,000 in one month. That same month, Eckroth also had 43 transactions in escrow and worked fewer nights and weekends. Now, he and his family go away for three weeks each year to get away from “digital demands.” Best of all, he does all this with just one person on staff.

What’s the Secret?

“There is no secret,” Kendall says. “Just follow the Pareto principle, focusing your attention on the 20 percent of clients that give you 80 percent of your results.”

Don’t worry about not having the personality, charm or looks you think it takes to be a top producer. Kendall points out that being a “Ninja” works for anyone, regardless of personality, because Ninja Selling is a system.



What Is a System?

A system is a documented, step-by-step, proven process you can hand to someone to follow.

If you follow the system it will give you consistent, predictable results.

Systems work regardless of personality type, looks, education, background or experience.

Systems work regardless of what kind of market you’re in.

The Ninja Selling System Is Built Around 3 Success Keys:

Your Mindset – How you run your brain, and how you manage your emotional energy

Your Skillset – What skills you do have

Your Actions – What you do on a day-to-day basis

“Mindset, whether you choose to be a player or a victim, is the most important of the three,” he says, pointing to another success story: Maria Vitale. Vitale was a single mom in Denver, Colo., living in her mother’s basement with no job, no prospects and no money. When Vitale learned to be a player, not a victim, her business took off. She went from zero to nine closings in 60 days when she learned from Kendall that, “Nobody wants to work with a victim.”

If you’re looking for a “silver bullet solution,” you’ve come to the right place, he says, outlining the “Ninja Nine Steps to Success.” Do these nine things consistently and Kendall promises you’ll see major changes in your listings, closings and income.

5 Daily Habits (This should take 15 minutes a day.)

Start with your routine. Show up. Start in the morning by showing up for work in the morning, not 20 minutes before your 1 p.m. showing. Show up like it’s a real job. When you show up at 8 a.m., work “on” your business. Then, in the afternoon, work “in” your business doing the following “Ninja Nine.”

Start your day with gratitude. Gratitude is a powerful vibe, creating a positive energy state that lasts all day.

Gratitude is a powerful vibe, creating a positive energy state that lasts all day. Time-block. Set appointments and stay on your agenda. Stop opening your email first thing in the morning. It’s too easy to get sucked into everyone else’s agenda and then your day is gone. Email can wait. Either you run your day or your day runs you.

Set appointments and stay on your agenda. Stop opening your email first thing in the morning. It’s too easy to get sucked into everyone else’s agenda and then your day is gone. Email can wait. Either you run your day or your day runs you. Handwrite two personal notes a day. They can be a thank you, or just a hello note, but write two a day on nice cardstock or stationery.

They can be a thank you, or just a hello note, but write two a day on nice cardstock or stationery. Open and focus on your hot list. Your hot list is comprised of the people who want to list, buy or sell within the next 90 days. They want to do something in the next 90 days. Ask yourself, “Who wants to write a contract today? Where should I be focusing?” Then focus on your warm list: the people who may be ready to move, but don’t know it yet (e.g., the person who just had a baby, got a divorce or a earned a promotion). They may not be ready to list, buy or sell today, but they will be in the next year.



4 Weekly Habits (2-4 hours a week)



Time-block. Top producers block two hours a day on two different days to make their calls. They call to check-in, to wish people happy birthday, to update them on their contract, their transaction, etc. If you time block your time, you’ll do it.

Top producers block two hours a day on two different days to make their calls. They call to check-in, to wish people happy birthday, to update them on their contract, their transaction, etc. If you time block your time, you’ll do it. Schedule at least two live real estate reviews a week. This is an overview, not a full real estate review. Offer it as an opportunity. Most customers appreciate it.

This is an overview, not a full real estate review. Offer it as an opportunity. Most customers appreciate it. Find a way to have 50 live interviews a week. A live interview is face-to-face or on the phone, or at an open house asking questions that build relationships.

A live interview is face-to-face or on the phone, or at an open house asking questions that build relationships. Database maintenance. Have a set time each week to enter your notes, business cards, scraps etc. into your database.

Make sure your database is mobile-friendly.

It needs to have a calendar.

It needs to be simple and easy to use.

Combine the “Ninja Nine” with Kendall’s powerful tips on how to build relationships that attract clients and you can become a Ninja Selling success story too. To hear more of Kendall’s tips, advice, and suggestions on building relationships that attract buyers and sellers, listen to the seminar here: http://secretsoftopsellingagents.com/detail-20171213-kendall.php.

