Mission Possible: Get Ahead in 2018 With These Broker Best Practice Insights

What are the most pressing issues on the minds of leading real estate brokers going into 2018? From disruptors to tech adoption, to operational, profitability and low-inventory challenges, join executives from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as they share key insights from a recent BHGRE-RISMedia survey of leading U.S. brokers on “What Keeps Brokers Up at Night?” and what steps they are taking to address these issues and ensure their success into the future.



What: RISMedia’s ACE Webinar Series – Mission Possible: Get Ahead in 2018 With These Broker Best Practice Insights

Sponsored by

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Amy Chorew and Rich DeNicola, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate; moderated by Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

Register now!

For live coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.



About the Webinar

Amy Chorew, VP of Learning, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, is responsible for growing BHGRE’s educational training platform, as well as creating and expanding innovative agent tools and technologies offered to the brand’s network. Chorew has more than 30 years of real estate experience, including roles in sales, marketing and training. In addition to writing four books on social media for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), she also co-authored the NAR e-Pro® certification curriculum, which is designed to educate real estate professionals on social media technologies and e-office strategies.

Rich DeNicola, COO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of domestic and international business operations, including brand oversight, financial management and servicing. Sixty percent of the brand’s U.S.-based companies affiliated with the brand under DeNicola’s leadership, and he was instrumental in the brand’s expansion into the Bahamas. DeNicola began his career in real estate at Realogy in 2004 and most recently had been senior vice president of Franchise Sales since 2013.

Moderated by

Moderator Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered seminars, webinars, keynotes and more to thousands of real estate professional across the globe. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Brokers: Build Your Business Plan for 2018,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.