How to Be Generous Without Giving Away Cash

Are you hoping to be more generous, but don’t have room in the budget? You’re not alone. Below are a handful of ways you can be more generous—to family, friends or your favorite cause—without opening your wallet.

Give patience. Showing patience to a loved one is a great form of generosity. Whether you’re teaching your teenager to drive or holding space for a friend, patience has value, so give a lot of it.

Give time. Volunteering is a wonderful and free way to be generous. Volunteer your time at a local shelter, animal sanctuary or learning facility.

Give space. You can hold emotional space for a friend going through a hard time, or physical space for your favorite charity. Do you have a big barn in the back or a cozy finished basement? Host a donation-based event like a movie night or dance party to raise funds for your favorite cause.

Give goods. Dig through your pantry or your attic to find canned goods, sporting goods, clothes or toys to donate to your local charity or drive.

Give services. Do you have a marketable service you could donate? Architects, lawyers, contractors, psychiatrists, artists and more can all donate a few hours a month of services to a non-profit organization in need.