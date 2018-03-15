Realtor.com Debuts Digital Series With Internet Stars Ned and Ariel Fulmer

Realtor.com®, alongside BuzzFeed, has a debuted a digital series with internet stars Ned and Ariel Fulmer, chronicling their first home purchase. Featuring Ned Fulmer of “The Try Guys” and wife Ariel, an interior designer and social media influencer, the three-episode series follows the Fulmers and their dog Bean as they search and tour houses for sale, consider their options, and make a final decision to buy their first home. In the last episode, the audience has a chance to take a tour of their real-life home and watch them plan future improvements.

The series also offers insightful realtor.com home-buying tips for BuzzFeed’s engaged millennial audience, including making a “needs and wants” list and how to evaluate a fixer-upper.

“Millennial first-time homebuyers currently make up the largest segment of today’s buyer population and it’s only going to get larger,” says Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer of realtor.com. “This collaboration with BuzzFeed allows us to reach a key audience of first-time homebuyers in a really authentic way—with content they love, in a place they already hang out online.”

“With a baby on the way, I’m excited to take our fans on this crazy journey with us as we take one of the next big steps in life and set out to buy a house,” says Ned Fulmer. “Thanks to realtor.com, we are able to demystify the process of buying, which can feel like a scary process for anyone (myself especially).”

Episodes two and three will be released in the coming weeks. The complete series can be found on realtor.com starting April 15.

In addition to the video series, the promotion will include a first-time homebuyer social campaign, digital ads, and a first-time buyer quiz.

For home-buying tips from the Fulmers, please visit www.realtor.com/homemade/5-tips-for-first-time-homebuyers-from-realtor-com-and-buzzfeeds-ned-ariel-fulmer.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



