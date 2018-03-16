Eco-Friendly Home Tips for a Green St. Paddyâ€™s Day

Going green for St. Paddy’s doesn’t need to mean wearing your favorite emerald t-shirt or adding dye to a batch of cookies. You can make eco-friendly choices to “green” your life, starting with your home.

Appliance upgrade. If you have a tired old appliance, like a fridge, washing machine, dishwasher or toilet, consider a new, energy approved version to slash energy costs and consumption.

Switch to less caustic cleaners. Choose a natural cleaner to keep your home spotless. You can make your own easy with vinegar and baking soda, or head to the natural aisle of the store for premade options.

Lights out. Choose one or two days a week where the lights are out early in your house to slash energy consumption. You don’t need to send everyone to bed early. Instead, have the whole family congregates to one room to make use of light for reading, web browsing, or even better–game night!

Buy local. Creating a St. Paddy’s feast? Consider buying as many local ingredients as you can, which supports the local economy and cuts down your carbon footprint as the goods did not need to travel. Local farms often have cabbage and potatoes this time of year, or seek out locally produced canned goods, bread, and even beer!

Use less. Put a paper ban on your home. Make grocery lists digitally, keep a white board for notes and reminders, and stash reusable bags in the car for trips to the store.