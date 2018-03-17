Technology Simplified: Clareity DASH!

Clareity DASH! offers an easy-to-use, customizable platform for brokerages large and small

As a real estate professional, you’re already juggling a myriad of tasks. So, when it comes to technology solutions, having all of your team’s tools in one place is a must. No more struggling to remember a password or URL, no more logging on to do one task only to spiral down the rabbit hole of online distractions.

The Clareity® single sign-on (SSO) dashboard, known to users as DASH!TM, puts all the tools you need in one place with an easy-to-use platform and the ability to customize everything to fit your own brand.

Content Square 1.

Designed specifically for MLSs and Associations, DASH! was created to meet the needs of real estate professionals. With a focus on subscriber convenience, the SSO centralizes access and promotes the use of third-party applications—simply choose your preferred tools and go.

With over 30 years of experience in the real estate game, Mark Hughes—president of Nook Real Estate in Irvine, Calif.—found Clareity while searching for an easy-to-use SSO solution. “Our company is curated,” says Hughes, who notes that his team uses a variety of different tools to achieve success.

“We wanted to curate all of our best tools into one platform, and DASH! was that missing piece,” echoes Derek May, Nook’s co-founder and EVP of Marketing.

Content Square 2.

May says that after his team began using DASH!, his agents let loose a collective sigh of relief over having all of their resources in one place. Management, too, is relieved. “They’re now able to guide agents and say, ‘Here are all of the things we think will be useful for your daily work.'”

Hughes explains that they divided their DASH! into sections: daily flow, transactions and resources. “This is the web page our agents come to in order to get recentered,” Hughes notes.

“Being able to categorize resources, help sort them, and then have them so easy to access in one place with one URL and one password has given us confidence, and boosted our agents’ spirits,” says May, who suggests users set DASH! as their home screen. “That way, you open your browser, and everything is there.” With less room for distraction, productivity is sure to soar.

Content Square 3.

Another asset of Clareity DASH! is customization—not only with the plug-and-play system of choosing tools, but with branding, as well.

“We’re a clean brand with a less-is-more focus,” says Hughes. “We focus not only on consistency in our offerings, but with our presentation, our identity, and our style.”

Clareity’s customization and superior customer support allows Nook Real Estate to keep its tools and materials precisely in line with its brand. “We’ve been able to say to Clareity, ‘Hey, we want this logo in this color value, this size, this XYZ,’ and they’ve met every challenge, pixel perfect,” says May. “If you offer your agents tools, especially third-party tools, look at DASH!. And if you want the industry’s best tools served up on one platform, look at DASH!.”

For more information, please visit www.clareity.com. CORELOGIC, CLAREITY, and DASH! are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.