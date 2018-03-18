NRT Relocation and Referral Services Announces Scholarship Program

NRT Relocation and Referral Services is awarding $20,000 in college scholarships through its Share Your Moving Story program, NRT LLC announced. The program gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and share an essay about how the experience of moving has affected them. The applicants who submit the top 10 stories will each win a $2,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

Applicants must submit an original, thoughtful essay of 1,000 words or less exploring how the moving process has personally affected him/her.

Open to current high school students expected to graduate in or before the spring semester of 2019

The deadline to submit an essay is April 16, 2018.

“Last year, students from 39 states and Washington, D.C. submitted essays to the 2017 Moving Story Scholarship program,” says Monty Smith, president of Company Generated Business for NRT. “We encourage all who are applying to college this year or next to share their moving stories, and we look forward to celebrating the winners.”

Visit ShareYourMovingStory.com for complete rules, eligibility and to apply.

